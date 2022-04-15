KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

