Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 15th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KYN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 477,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,148. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.