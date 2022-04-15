Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290,084.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $802,272.14 and $290,084.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.69 or 0.07467513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,366.74 or 0.99990237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.