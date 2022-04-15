Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a growth of 304.8% from the March 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KAOOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 226,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. KAO has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Get KAO alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.