Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 1,377 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of BIZD remained flat at $$17.71 during trading hours on Friday. 115,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,551. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

