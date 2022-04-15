Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 650,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,198. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

