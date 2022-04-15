Kalos Management Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after acquiring an additional 801,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after acquiring an additional 701,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 2,251,734 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

