Kalos Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

RPG stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $173.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.03 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

