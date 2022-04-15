Kalos Management Inc. Grows Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 157,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,853. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

