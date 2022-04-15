Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after buying an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

