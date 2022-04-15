Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 6,082,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,957. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

