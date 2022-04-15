Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.95. 1,819,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Bank of America cut their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

