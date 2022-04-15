Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.