JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

JPM stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

