JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

