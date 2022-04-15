JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.79.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

