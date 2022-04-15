Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 75.8% in March

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JRNGF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 192,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,551. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

