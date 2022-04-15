Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. Joint has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Joint by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

