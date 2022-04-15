John Deneen Collins Sells 1,203 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,441.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Deneen Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60.

Shares of LPSN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

