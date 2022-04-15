JOE (JOE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.45 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $259.22 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 216,477,541 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.