JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

