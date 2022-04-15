JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALLO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of ALLO opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $87,508.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after acquiring an additional 899,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 301,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

