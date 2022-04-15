JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.88

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.88 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.89. The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)
