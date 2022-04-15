JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $37.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $985.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,444,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,203,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $925.21 and a 200 day moving average of $972.76. The company has a market cap of $989.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

