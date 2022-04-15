JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,421,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042,774. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.