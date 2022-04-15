JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

