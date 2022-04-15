JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,645. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,623 shares of company stock worth $13,527,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

