JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 83,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

VCV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 140,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,533. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

