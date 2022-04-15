JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 340.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 480,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

