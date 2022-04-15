JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.