JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

