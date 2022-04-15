JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.70. 913,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,627. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.