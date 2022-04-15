JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 64 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.72. The stock had a trading volume of 145,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

