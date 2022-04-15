JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 447 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. 6,511,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

