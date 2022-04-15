Jeffrey Dossett Sells 707 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $56,001.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,488.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70.

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $64,070.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

PI stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 157,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

