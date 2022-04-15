Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Root, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Root in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROOT. Barclays reduced their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

ROOT opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Root has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Root by 3,807.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

