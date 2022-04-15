Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($121.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($116.30) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.44 ($113.52).

BMW opened at €76.24 ($82.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

