Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.53.

FRC stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average of $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

