Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

