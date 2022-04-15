Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

