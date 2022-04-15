Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC set a €281.00 ($305.43) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €247.33 ($268.84).
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €219.10 ($238.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €212.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €208.81. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($224.78).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
