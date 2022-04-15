Jeanette Sellers Sells 13,566 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $12,827.22.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.