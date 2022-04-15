Jay Frederick Joliat Sells 17,500 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.76 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

