Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Trading Down 0.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.49. 106,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 141,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

