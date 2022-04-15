Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $200.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.51.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

