J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

