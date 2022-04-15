Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.25. 283,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 151,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$616.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.69.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

