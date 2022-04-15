iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,938 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $566,271,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,780,000 after buying an additional 673,733 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,185,000 after purchasing an additional 314,807 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

