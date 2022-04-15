iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,865,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.94. 2,454,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.18 and its 200 day moving average is $271.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

