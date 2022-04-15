iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.69 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

