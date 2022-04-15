iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $76.63. 1,129,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

